NexJ Systems (NXJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. NexJ Systems has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.27.

About NexJ Systems

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

