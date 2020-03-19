Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook Sells 1,400 Shares

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.86. 1,335,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,109,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

