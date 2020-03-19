NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXT. HSBC decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised NEXT to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,631.50 ($87.23).

NXT stock traded up GBX 204 ($2.68) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,054 ($53.33). 1,301,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,256.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,524.70. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 4,995 ($65.71) and a one year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

