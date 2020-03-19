NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NEXT to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a report on Friday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,631.50 ($87.23).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 4,200 ($55.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,995 ($65.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,256.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,524.70.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

