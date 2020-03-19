NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ (NGM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 165.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NGM stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,448. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $292,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,650.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 75,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $1,361,063.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 229,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,213.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 198,635 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $7,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

