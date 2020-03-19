NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 220.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 44,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $694,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $292,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 229,169 shares of company stock worth $4,009,213 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

