NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

