Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0004

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $250,811.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,006.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.02197548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.37 or 0.03601989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00630881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00668237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00081957 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00513201 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016148 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,477,720,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,569,470,637 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

