Niobio Cash Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $42,354.19 and $9.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.