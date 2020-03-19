Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Capitalization Tops $534,920.04

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $534,920.04 and $13.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.02528741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00198911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

