Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 22,405 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $14.26 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.