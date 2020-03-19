Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,781,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,314,000 after purchasing an additional 330,613 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

Shares of ETR opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average of $119.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

