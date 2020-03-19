Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.19 Million Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,283 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

