Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $3.96 Million in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,272,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,156,606. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of BX opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

