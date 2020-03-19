Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLT opened at $200.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.06 and a 200 day moving average of $293.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.10.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

