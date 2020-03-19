Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 5,035 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,089,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 296,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $12,388,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $251.11 on Thursday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

