Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 614 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,359,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.40. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $201.25 and a 52 week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

In other news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

