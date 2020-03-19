Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Elefante Mark B boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $128.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day moving average is $185.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $116.98 and a 12-month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

