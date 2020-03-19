Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,288 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after purchasing an additional 525,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,596,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

