Nitorum Capital L.P. Acquires 4,786 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 3.6% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 0.30% of Copart worth $64,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.99. 3,349,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

