Nitorum Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 4.0% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 0.57% of Fidelity National Financial worth $70,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of FNF traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 4,350,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,313. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

