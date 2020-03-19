Nitorum Capital L.P. Has $133.62 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Nitorum Capital L.P. reduced its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,592,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,883 shares during the quarter. Cannae comprises 7.5% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned about 4.99% of Cannae worth $133,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

CNNE stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.88. 820,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,508. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

