Nitorum Capital L.P. Has $85.69 Million Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. ICU Medical comprises 4.8% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 2.22% of ICU Medical worth $85,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $329,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $35,745,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.81. 369,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,958. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

