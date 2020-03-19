Nitorum Capital L.P. Increases Stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,960,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,726 shares during the quarter. Primo Water comprises approximately 8.4% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 8.13% of Primo Water worth $149,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Primo Water by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,648,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 3,989,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,350. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. CIBC downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

