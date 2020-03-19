Nitorum Capital L.P. Lowers Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nitorum Capital L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,938,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 255,719 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for 4.8% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned about 1.16% of Gentex worth $85,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Gentex by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

GNTX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,627. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.