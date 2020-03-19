Nitorum Capital L.P. Purchases 4,780 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up 5.5% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $97,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,529.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,518,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,013,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105,709 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,105,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,978,000 after purchasing an additional 224,017 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 934,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000,000 after purchasing an additional 210,536 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,058,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.97.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

