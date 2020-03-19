Nitorum Capital L.P. Raises Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,446 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 2.7% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 0.17% of eBay worth $48,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of eBay by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eBay by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in eBay by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in eBay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,297,000 after buying an additional 442,420 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,459,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,720,400. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.