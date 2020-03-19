Nitorum Capital L.P. Raises Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.3% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $41,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 11.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,574,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,087. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.75.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

