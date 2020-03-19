Nitorum Capital L.P. Reduces Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Nitorum Capital L.P. decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,106 shares during the period. Aramark comprises about 4.2% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned about 0.68% of Aramark worth $74,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $5.33 on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 9,529,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,032. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $533,672,295.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,400 shares of company stock worth $1,633,418. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARMK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.