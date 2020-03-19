Nitorum Capital L.P. Sells 113,419 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nitorum Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113,419 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 2.9% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 0.30% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $51,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.47.

NYSE:MLM traded up $18.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.24. 971,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,261. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

