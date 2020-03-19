Nitorum Capital L.P. Sells 168,881 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nitorum Capital L.P. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,881 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 0.7% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 394,941 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,708 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,128,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,701,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $5.43 on Thursday, hitting $136.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

