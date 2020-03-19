Nitorum Capital L.P. Sells 186,974 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Nitorum Capital L.P. reduced its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,974 shares during the period. Molson Coors Brewing makes up about 2.0% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $35,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE:TAP traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 2,754,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

