Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) SVP Rachel G. Clingman Acquires 17,793 Shares

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86.

Shares of NYSE NBL traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 5,661,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,795,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

