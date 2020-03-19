NOIA Network Price Reaches $0.0039 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. NOIA Network has a market cap of $930,026.51 and $21,789.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.44 or 0.04273049 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00067985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039172 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00015474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016183 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003807 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,615,938 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.