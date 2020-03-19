Noku Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Noku has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $4,228.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded 83% higher against the dollar. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.02522324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00197406 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

