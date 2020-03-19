Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,548 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

