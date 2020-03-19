Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,427 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

NYSE:PKG opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.