Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,139 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,550,000 after buying an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,304,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,158,000 after buying an additional 105,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 888,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,932,000 after buying an additional 117,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.77. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.40.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.