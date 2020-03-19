Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 22,700 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX opened at $13.38 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

