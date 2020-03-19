Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,200 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,897. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Edward Jones lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

TEVA opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

