Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,090 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

