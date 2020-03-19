Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 123,424 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Guggenheim lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 1.72. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

