Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 97,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Nielsen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nielsen by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,613,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.95. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

In related news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

