Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 25,491 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 133.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.65.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

