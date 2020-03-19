Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86.

