Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.