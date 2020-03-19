Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.51 Million Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYL. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYL opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

