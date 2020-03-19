Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 857,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 227,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

