Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,219,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after acquiring an additional 95,266 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,118,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.36.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

