Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 616,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $60,677 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

